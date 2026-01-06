Asylum seekers face ‘severe mental health crisis’ in detention
- Detainees at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre have written a letter alleging they are being “isolated and punished”, leading to a ”severe mental health crisis”.
- Around 80 asylum seekers from various countries claim they are unjustly detained alongside people with criminal convictions, despite only seeking asylum.
- They report being interviewed when vulnerable, having their mobile phones confiscated, and lacking access to lawyers after their asylum claims were refused.
- The detentions are linked to the government's 'one in, one out' returns scheme with France, which has seen 193 people returned to France and 195 brought to the UK by December 2025.
- The Home Office said it “recognised the claims” regarding conditions at Harmondsworth, stating the welfare of detainees is paramount and defending the 'one in, one out' scheme as a priority for border protection.