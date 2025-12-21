Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More than 800 people cross Channel in single day

Harsh immigration policies are making migration routes more deadly, warns analyst
  • On December 20, 803 people crossed the English Channel in 13 small boats, believed to be a record number for a single day in December.
  • This surge brings the total Channel crossings for 2025 to 41,455, making it the second-highest annual figure since data collection began in 2018, behind 2022's record of 45,774.
  • The unexpected increase follows a four-week lull in crossings between 15 November and 12 December, despite December typically being one of the quietest months due to adverse weather.
  • French police were seen clashing with people attempting to launch a small boat near Calais on Saturday morning, using tear gas to disperse the group.
  • The UK government continues to collaborate with European countries, with France agreeing to intercept small boats and Germany passing a new law to impose up to 10-year prison sentences on people smugglers.
In full

