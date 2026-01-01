Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Small boat crossings surge despite Labour pledge to cut numbers

  • Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government recorded 41,472 migrants arriving via small boats in 2025, marking the second-highest annual figure on record.
  • It represents a 13 per cent increase from 2024 and a 41 per cent rise from 2023, despite Labour's pledge to reduce Channel crossings.
  • The total for 2025 is 9 per cent below the 2022 peak, meaning almost 65,000 migrants have arrived since Labour came to power.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood introduced reforms in November, proposing temporary refugee status and a 20-year wait for permanent settlement.
  • The average number of people per boat increased to 62 in 2025, and at least 17 people died attempting the crossing.
