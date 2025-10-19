Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Home secretary pledges to scale up removals as 42 deported under returns deal

Home secretary Mahmood vows to do 'whatever it takes' to stop small boats crossings
  • Sixteen people who entered the UK illegally were returned to France this week on a single flight.
  • This latest return brings the total number of people deported under the UK-France 'one-in, one-out' deal to 42.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that these removals will be scaled up, warning that those arriving by small boat can be sent back.
  • The deal, agreed between Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer, aims to deter dangerous Channel crossings.
  • Over 36,000 people have made the Channel journey this year, a third higher than the same period last year.
