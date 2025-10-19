Home secretary pledges to scale up removals as 42 deported under returns deal
- Sixteen people who entered the UK illegally were returned to France this week on a single flight.
- This latest return brings the total number of people deported under the UK-France 'one-in, one-out' deal to 42.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that these removals will be scaled up, warning that those arriving by small boat can be sent back.
- The deal, agreed between Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer, aims to deter dangerous Channel crossings.
- Over 36,000 people have made the Channel journey this year, a third higher than the same period last year.