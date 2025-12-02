Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why illegal migrants will have their mouths searched for SIM cards

Home Secretary outlines overhaul of rules for legal migrants
  • British police are set to gain enhanced powers at ports to compel illegal migrants to remove outer garments and undergo mouth searches.
  • These measures aim to uncover mobile phones or SIM cards, crucial for gathering intelligence on criminal networks involved in smuggling migrants across the Channel.
  • The Home Office confirmed that children could be subject to these searches if deemed necessary.
  • The new powers will allow officers to collect information faster, as previous mobile phone searches were only possible after a migrant's arrest.
  • The policy reflects the Labour government's hardening stance on immigration and has drawn criticism from human rights groups, who describe it as a 'dystopian act of brutality'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in