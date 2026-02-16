Minister highlights the UK areas that should take more migrants
- Denmark's employment minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, suggested the UK should ensure areas like Somerset take their fair share of migrants, noting the disparity in diversity between southern and northern England.
- Mr Dybvad Bek, from Denmark's centre-left Social Democratic Party, criticised the segregation of towns and cities, advocating for a society where everyone has the same rights regardless of ethnic or religious background.
- He defended Denmark's radical immigration reforms, including the 'Ghetto law,' which permits the demolition of apartment blocks in areas with high 'non-Western' populations to promote integration.
- The minister explained that these measures aim to prevent social problems in detached areas and encourage residents to understand Danish society and norms.
- Mr Dybvad Bek warned that centrist parties across Europe must gain democratic control over migration flows to prevent the rise of populist governments.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks