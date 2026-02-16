Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Minister highlights the UK areas that should take more migrants

Illegal migrants boarded onto return flights as Home Office announce largest deportation figures in a decade
  • Denmark's employment minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, suggested the UK should ensure areas like Somerset take their fair share of migrants, noting the disparity in diversity between southern and northern England.
  • Mr Dybvad Bek, from Denmark's centre-left Social Democratic Party, criticised the segregation of towns and cities, advocating for a society where everyone has the same rights regardless of ethnic or religious background.
  • He defended Denmark's radical immigration reforms, including the 'Ghetto law,' which permits the demolition of apartment blocks in areas with high 'non-Western' populations to promote integration.
  • The minister explained that these measures aim to prevent social problems in detached areas and encourage residents to understand Danish society and norms.
  • Mr Dybvad Bek warned that centrist parties across Europe must gain democratic control over migration flows to prevent the rise of populist governments.
