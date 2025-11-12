Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mike Graham sacked by TalkTV as he announces career move

Talkradio host Mike Graham claims 'concrete grows' after insulate Britain controversy
  • TalkTV presenter Mike Graham has been dismissed from the station following his "repeated failure" to cooperate with an internal investigation.
  • The investigation stemmed from a controversial social media post that appeared on his Facebook page in October, which he claimed was posted without his knowledge.
  • The contentious post reportedly juxtaposed an image of a Sir Winston Churchill statue with a Tube carriage, accompanied by a racist caption.
  • News UK, TalkTV's parent company, stated that Graham reneged on several opportunities to cooperate with the inquiry into the "abhorrent and vile" post.
  • Graham, who had been off air since October, announced the launch of The Mike Graham Show on YouTube, stating it was "time to move on to the next chapter".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in