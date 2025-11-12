Mike Graham sacked by TalkTV as he announces career move
- TalkTV presenter Mike Graham has been dismissed from the station following his "repeated failure" to cooperate with an internal investigation.
- The investigation stemmed from a controversial social media post that appeared on his Facebook page in October, which he claimed was posted without his knowledge.
- The contentious post reportedly juxtaposed an image of a Sir Winston Churchill statue with a Tube carriage, accompanied by a racist caption.
- News UK, TalkTV's parent company, stated that Graham reneged on several opportunities to cooperate with the inquiry into the "abhorrent and vile" post.
- Graham, who had been off air since October, announced the launch of The Mike Graham Show on YouTube, stating it was "time to move on to the next chapter".