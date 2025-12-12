The Republican congressman leading the charge against Mike Johnson
- A group of Republicans from swing districts is attempting to force a vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) health-care subsidies, defying House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Senate.
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) filed a discharge petition to extend these subsidies until 2027, gaining support from other Republicans facing tough re-election prospects.
- The enhanced tax credits, which were extended until the end of 2025 by the Inflation Reduction Act, are set to expire at the end of the current month.
- The move aims to prevent health insurance premiums from significantly increasing for millions of Americans, with 21.4 million people currently enrolled in the health insurance marketplace.
- This effort also reflects frustration among some rank-and-file Republicans with the current House leadership and its approach to legislative action.