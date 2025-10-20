Johnson defends AI video of Trump dropping feces on No Kings protesters
- House Speaker Mike Johnson defended a social media post by Donald Trump, which featured an AI video of Trump wearing a crown and dumping apparent feces on protesters.
- Trump's post on Truth Social depicted him in a fighter jet dropping brown liquid on participants of “No Kings” rallies, which opposed his expanded use of executive power.
- Johnson described Trump's video as “satire” intended to make a point, though he did not specify what that point was.
- Republicans, including Johnson, criticized the “No Kings” rallies as “hate America” gatherings and linked them to Senate Democrats' refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution, causing a government shutdown.
- The government is entering its third week of shutdown, with the Senate scheduled to vote again on the continuing resolution, while House Republicans remain opposed to attaching Covid-era tax credit extensions.