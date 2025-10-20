Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Johnson defends AI video of Trump dropping feces on No Kings protesters

Speaker Mike Johnson defends Trump's AI video showing him dropping feces on US citizens
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson defended a social media post by Donald Trump, which featured an AI video of Trump wearing a crown and dumping apparent feces on protesters.
  • Trump's post on Truth Social depicted him in a fighter jet dropping brown liquid on participants of “No Kings” rallies, which opposed his expanded use of executive power.
  • Johnson described Trump's video as “satire” intended to make a point, though he did not specify what that point was.
  • Republicans, including Johnson, criticized the “No Kings” rallies as “hate America” gatherings and linked them to Senate Democrats' refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution, causing a government shutdown.
  • The government is entering its third week of shutdown, with the Senate scheduled to vote again on the continuing resolution, while House Republicans remain opposed to attaching Covid-era tax credit extensions.
