Mike Johnson defends Trump’s death penalty remarks about Democrats

White House blames Democrats over Trump's threats of death against 'seditious' lawmakers
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson defended comments made by Donald Trump, who suggested Democratic members of Congress should face the death penalty for “seditious behavior.”
  • Trump's remarks followed a video by Democratic members of Congress and senators, many with military or intelligence backgrounds, asserting that service members can refuse orders deemed illegal.
  • Trump posted on Truth Social, calling the Democrats' actions “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!!” and later reposted a user suggesting “HANG THEM,” adding that such behavior was “punishable by DEATH.”
  • Johnson stated that Trump was merely “defining the crime of sedition” but unequivocally criticized the Democrats' video as “wildly inappropriate” for encouraging troops to disobey orders.
  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned Trump's “disgusting and dangerous threats” against members of Congress and confirmed that security officials had been contacted regarding members' safety.
