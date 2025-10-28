Speaker rules out Trump bid for unconstitutional third term
- Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has dismissed speculation regarding President Donald Trump seeking a third term in office.
- Johnson said that he does not foresee a method to amend the Constitution to allow for a third presidential term.
- He confirmed that the president is aware of the 22nd Amendment, which restricts a president to serving two terms.
- He said that Trump’s administration has “a great run ahead of us left.”
- Johnson suggested that Trump's promotion of 'Trump 2028' merchandise is primarily a tactic to “troll the Democrats.”