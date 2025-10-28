Mike Johnson says he does not ‘see a path’ for a third term for Trump
- President Trump has repeatedly suggested he would like to serve a third term, despite the Constitution's 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to two terms.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson has dismissed the possibility, citing the 22nd Amendment and stating he does not “see a path” for such a move.
- Trump's ally Steve Bannon claimed the president would “get a third term” and “be president in ‘28,” prompting further discussion.
- The president also considered and then ruled out running as Vice President to bypass the two-term limit, calling the idea “too cute.”
- Despite his public flirtations, Trump told Time magazine in April 2024 that he would not support challenging the 22nd Amendment and intended to serve only four years.