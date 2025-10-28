Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mike Johnson says he does not ‘see a path’ for a third term for Trump

Mike Johnson pours cold water on Trump running for unconstitutional third term
  • President Trump has repeatedly suggested he would like to serve a third term, despite the Constitution's 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to two terms.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson has dismissed the possibility, citing the 22nd Amendment and stating he does not “see a path” for such a move.
  • Trump's ally Steve Bannon claimed the president would “get a third term” and “be president in ‘28,” prompting further discussion.
  • The president also considered and then ruled out running as Vice President to bypass the two-term limit, calling the idea “too cute.”
  • Despite his public flirtations, Trump told Time magazine in April 2024 that he would not support challenging the 22nd Amendment and intended to serve only four years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in