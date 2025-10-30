Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teens jailed over Mikey Roynon killing walk free after appeal

Mikey Roynon was fatally stabbed in June 2023
Mikey Roynon was fatally stabbed in June 2023 (Avon and Somerset Police)
  • The manslaughter convictions of Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight, jailed for the killing of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon, have been quashed by the Court of Appeal.
  • Mikey Roynon was fatally stabbed in the neck during a 16th birthday party in Bath in June 2023.
  • Bushnell and Knight were originally sentenced to nine and nine-and-a-half years respectively in youth detention in May 2024.
  • The convictions were deemed "unsafe" due to an "accidental, but critical, error" in the jury's directions regarding self-defence.
  • Reporting restrictions were lifted after the prosecution offered no evidence against Bushnell and Knight, with the Crown Prosecution Service stating there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. Shane Cunningham's murder conviction remains.
