Man jailed for selling chemicals online to help people take their own life
- Miles Cross, 33, has been jailed for 14 years for assisting suicide by selling a chemical online, in what is believed to be the UK's first prosecution of its kind.
- Cross set up a business on an internet discussion forum, using a pseudonym and a QR code to sell the substance for £100.
- He received payments from four individuals and sent them the chemical through the post, which led to the deaths of two people.
- Police discovered the chemical and related paraphernalia at his Wrexham home and linked him to the forum, social media profiles and his bank account.
- Cross pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another by providing a chemical compound.