Why Britain would struggle to defend itself from a military attack
- A report by the Commons Defence Committee warned that Britain is unprepared to defend itself from a major attack and lacks a plan for homeland defence.
- The report highlighted concerns about the UK's ability to fight a war and meet its NATO obligations in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.
- Defence Secretary John Healey announced plans to significantly increase the UK's production of munitions and military explosives.
- At least 13 sites across the UK have been identified for new factories, with the first expected to begin construction next year, creating over 1,000 jobs.
- The Ministry of Defence has committed £1.5bn to additional defence investment, including funding for new energetics factories and the opening of two new drone factories.