Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US strikes another alleged drug boat, killing two

US release footage of latest deadly narco boat strike
  • The U.S. military conducted another strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of two individuals described as "narco-terrorists".
  • This latest incident marks the 30th such attack since September, bringing the total number of known casualties from these operations to 107.
  • President Donald Trump recently revealed a potential land strike on an alleged drug facility in Venezuela, which sources suggest was a CIA drone operation targeting a Tren de Aragua gang facility.
  • Critics accuse the administration of committing war crimes against non-combatants, while the U.S. government maintains the strikes are justified as part of an armed conflict against drug groups.
  • The administration has also initiated seizures of sanctioned oil tankers off Venezuela and authorized covert CIA operations within the country, actions Venezuela denies and condemns.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in