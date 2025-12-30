US strikes another alleged drug boat, killing two
- The U.S. military conducted another strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of two individuals described as "narco-terrorists".
- This latest incident marks the 30th such attack since September, bringing the total number of known casualties from these operations to 107.
- President Donald Trump recently revealed a potential land strike on an alleged drug facility in Venezuela, which sources suggest was a CIA drone operation targeting a Tren de Aragua gang facility.
- Critics accuse the administration of committing war crimes against non-combatants, while the U.S. government maintains the strikes are justified as part of an armed conflict against drug groups.
- The administration has also initiated seizures of sanctioned oil tankers off Venezuela and authorized covert CIA operations within the country, actions Venezuela denies and condemns.