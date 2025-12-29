Leading military personnel recognised on New Year Honours list
- Armed Forces personnel and Civilians have been granted state honours, including operational awards, by His Majesty The King.
- These accolades are part of the annual New Year Honours list.
- Recipients come from various defence-related organisations, including the Ministry of Defence, Royal Navy, Defence Equipment & Support, and the UK Hydrographic Office.
- The honours recognise individuals for their services to Defence, Equity and Justice in Defence, and the law of the sea.
- Roles acknowledged range from Team Leaders and Programme Directors to Scientists and Policy Advisors across different departments.