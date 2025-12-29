Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leading military personnel recognised on New Year Honours list

Sir Tony Radakin (pictured) was among the top military personnel celebrated in the New Year Honours list
Sir Tony Radakin (pictured) was among the top military personnel celebrated in the New Year Honours list (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
  • Armed Forces personnel and Civilians have been granted state honours, including operational awards, by His Majesty The King.
  • These accolades are part of the annual New Year Honours list.
  • Recipients come from various defence-related organisations, including the Ministry of Defence, Royal Navy, Defence Equipment & Support, and the UK Hydrographic Office.
  • The honours recognise individuals for their services to Defence, Equity and Justice in Defence, and the law of the sea.
  • Roles acknowledged range from Team Leaders and Programme Directors to Scientists and Policy Advisors across different departments.

