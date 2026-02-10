US launches another deadly strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific
- The US military announced a strike on a suspected narco-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in two deaths and one survivor.
- This incident contributes to 130 fatalities from strikes carried out under the Trump administration against alleged drug boats.
- Separately, military forces boarded a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, part of an “oil quarantine” strategy to pressure Venezuela.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the boarding, stating the military's resolve to intercept all vessels attempting to circumvent sanctions.
- Another deadly strike occurred last week on a vessel accused of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, shortly after Hegseth made an unsubstantiated claim about cartels ceasing operations.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks