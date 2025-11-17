Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Milkshake tax’ explained – and why Reeves could introduce it in next Budget

Ex bank boss hits out at Rachel Reeves over economic growth
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is reportedly planning to introduce a 'milkshake tax' in the upcoming Budget to help plug gaps in public finances.
  • The proposed measure would end the current exemption for milk-based drinks from the Soft Drinks Industry Levy.
  • Under the new rules, the levy would apply to dairy drinks containing 4g or more of sugar per 100ml, a reduction from the existing 5g threshold for other soft drinks.
  • Conservative shadow chancellor Mel Stride criticised the potential tax, stating it would unfairly penalise businesses that have already made efforts to reduce sugar.
  • Former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane suggested that ongoing Budget speculation has contributed to weaker-than-expected economic growth figures.
