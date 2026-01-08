Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows moment Minneapolis woman was shot dead by ICE agent

Minneapolis woman shot dead by ICE agent
  • A woman, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, 7 January.
  • Eyewitness footage shows ICE agents approaching Good's SUV, which then drove away, leading to an agent firing a shot that killed her.
  • Following the shooting, Good's vehicle continued moving before colliding with a stationary car.
  • ICE stated Good was 'blocking the street' during an operation, while a political figure accused Good of 'violently and viciously' running over an ICE agent.
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has dismissed the government's account of the incident as 'garbage'.
