Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says city has been ‘invaded’ by ICE

Mayor Frey on his rhetoric: I dropped an f-bomb, they killed somebody
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated his city is being "invaded" by the federal government, citing the deployment of thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents and reports of 1,500 active-duty soldiers being readied for Minnesota.
  • The increased federal presence follows ongoing protests in Minneapolis, which began after Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent.
  • Frey criticised the federal actions, asserting that an influx of agents and military personnel would not enhance safety and that the deployment was designed to intimidate residents.
  • Both Mayor Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are reportedly facing a Department of Justice investigation for allegedly obstructing federal immigration authorities, though they have not been officially informed.
  • A figure associated with the White House has defended the agent's conduct and intensified immigration enforcement in Minnesota, questioning why the state is resisting the removal of "violent criminals."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in