Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says city has been ‘invaded’ by ICE
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated his city is being "invaded" by the federal government, citing the deployment of thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents and reports of 1,500 active-duty soldiers being readied for Minnesota.
- The increased federal presence follows ongoing protests in Minneapolis, which began after Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in her car by an ICE agent.
- Frey criticised the federal actions, asserting that an influx of agents and military personnel would not enhance safety and that the deployment was designed to intimidate residents.
- Both Mayor Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are reportedly facing a Department of Justice investigation for allegedly obstructing federal immigration authorities, though they have not been officially informed.
- A figure associated with the White House has defended the agent's conduct and intensified immigration enforcement in Minnesota, questioning why the state is resisting the removal of "violent criminals."