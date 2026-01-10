Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of anti-ICE protests erupt across US after Minneapolis shooting

ICE protest in Dover, NH
  • Thousands of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demonstrations are taking place across the United States following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.
  • Protests, dubbed “ICE Out For Good,” occurred in cities including Washington, DC, Boston and New York, advocating for reduced ICE presence and greater accountability.
  • While largely peaceful, demonstrations in Minneapolis saw at least 29 arrests after a hotel was vandalized, with Mayor Jacob Frey urging protesters not to engage with agitators.
  • The Department of Homeland Security renewed allegations, claiming Good was “stalking and impeding” a law enforcement operation before the fatal incident.
  • New cellphone footage, reportedly taken by ICE officer Jonathan Ross, shows the officer’s interaction with Good before firing shots into her vehicle.
