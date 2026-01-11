Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration to deploy more federal agents to Minnesota after ICE shooting

ICE protest in Dover, NH
  • The Trump administration is deploying “hundreds” of additional federal law enforcement agents to Minnesota.
  • This deployment follows the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer and subsequent large-scale anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and across the U.S.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated the agents are being sent to protect existing ICE and Border Patrol personnel during immigration raids.
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vehemently opposed the federal presence, calling for ICE to leave the city and accusing them of heightening tensions.
  • An FBI investigation into Good's shooting is underway, but local officials have raised concerns about its reliability after the administration labelled Good a "domestic terrorist" and excluded local law enforcement.
