Fleeing patient charged with murder of hospital security guard
- Jonathan Winch, 35, has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally assaulting hospital security guard Andrea Merrell, 43, on Christmas Day.
- The incident took place at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota, after Winch reportedly fled the emergency department where he was on a medical hold.
- Merrell was discovered with severe head trauma and succumbed to her injuries two days later, with the medical examiner confirming traumatic head injuries as the cause of death.
- Police apprehended Winch after he allegedly fought with an officer and attempted to enter a hospital security vehicle, reportedly stating, "I didn't mean to hurt her."
- Security footage reviewed by authorities allegedly showed Winch repeatedly striking Merrell as she lay on the ground during their physical altercation.