Female ICE agents faked having car troubles to set up arrest
- A family claims that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers tricked Jesus Flores into leaving his Minnesota home by feigning car trouble to arrest him.
- The incident, captured on a neighbour's security camera, shows two women approaching Flores's home asking for help with their vehicle before other SUVs arrived to apprehend him.
- Flores's son, Miguel Flores, described the family as shocked, scared, and heartbroken by the unexpected situation, noting his father is a hard-working individual who came to the US for a better life for his six children, who are US citizens.
- The Department of Homeland Security stated that Flores, identified as Jesus Emmanuel Flores-Aguilar, is an alleged former Vatos Locos 13 gang member with a criminal history, who had been removed from the US twice before.
- This arrest occurred as President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, announced the withdrawal of some officers from Minnesota but confirmed a force would remain for future operations and to prevent interference from protesters.
