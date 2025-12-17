Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who’s the woman Trump claims offered him $250m to run for a third term?

President Donald Trump claimed that Israeli-American mega-donor Miriam Adelson offered him $250 million to run for an unconstitutional third term in 2028 — an idea he’s repeatedly teased
  • President Trump claimed that Israeli-American mega-donor Miriam Adelson offered him $250 million to run for an unconstitutional third term in 2028.
  • Adelson — who was married to billionaire Sheldon Adelson until his death in 2021 – confirmed the offer after discussing “four more years” with attorney Alan Dershowitz.
  • Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor who served as an attorney for Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The announcement was made during a White House Hanukkah reception, where Trump brought Adelson on stage.
  • The Adelsons have historically been significant political donors and advocates for pro-Israel policies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in