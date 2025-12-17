Who’s the woman Trump claims offered him $250m to run for a third term?
- President Trump claimed that Israeli-American mega-donor Miriam Adelson offered him $250 million to run for an unconstitutional third term in 2028.
- Adelson — who was married to billionaire Sheldon Adelson until his death in 2021 – confirmed the offer after discussing “four more years” with attorney Alan Dershowitz.
- Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor who served as an attorney for Jeffrey Epstein.
- The announcement was made during a White House Hanukkah reception, where Trump brought Adelson on stage.
- The Adelsons have historically been significant political donors and advocates for pro-Israel policies.