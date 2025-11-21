Winner of Miss Universe 2025 announced after pageant marred by controversies
- Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, following a pageant marred by several controversies.
- The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, with Thailand, Venezuela, Philippines, and Ivory Coast representatives completing the top five.
- The event faced controversy when pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil berated Bosch for not posting promotional content, leading to a walk-out by other contestants in solidarity.
- Further issues included the resignation of two judges just hours before the finale and Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, suffering a fall during the preliminary evening gown round, requiring her to be stretchered off.
- Bosch stated she would use her title to advocate for women's safety and empowerment, while Nadeen Ayoub made history as the first Palestinian representative, reaching the top 30.