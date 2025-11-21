Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winner of Miss Universe 2025 announced after pageant marred by controversies

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025
Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 (AP)
  • Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, following a pageant marred by several controversies.
  • The 25-year-old from Tabasco was crowned by last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, with Thailand, Venezuela, Philippines, and Ivory Coast representatives completing the top five.
  • The event faced controversy when pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil berated Bosch for not posting promotional content, leading to a walk-out by other contestants in solidarity.
  • Further issues included the resignation of two judges just hours before the finale and Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, suffering a fall during the preliminary evening gown round, requiring her to be stretchered off.
  • Bosch stated she would use her title to advocate for women's safety and empowerment, while Nadeen Ayoub made history as the first Palestinian representative, reaching the top 30.
