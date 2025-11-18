Shocking reason why Miss Universe judge quit three days before competition
- Composer Omar Harfouch announced his withdrawal as a judge from the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.
- Harfouch cited a lack of transparency in the judging process, claiming an "impromptu jury" with potential conflicts of interest was pre-selecting finalists.
- He stated his decision followed a "disrespectful conversation" with Miss Universe CEO Raul Rocha regarding these concerns.
- Miss Universe officials responded by denying Harfouch's allegations, asserting that their evaluation protocols are transparent and supervised.
- The organisation acknowledged his withdrawal and stated he is no longer permitted to associate himself with Miss Universe trademarks.