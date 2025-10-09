Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mystery of Colorado bison missing for decades finally solved

  • A 650-pound taxidermied bison, missing for 50 years from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS), has finally been located.
  • The bison, part of an original set acquired by naturalist Edwin Carter, had become a legendary mystery among museum employees over the decades.
  • New DMNS staffer Natalie Patton, after hearing about the missing mount, later identified it at the Buffalo Bill Museum in Golden.
  • Its identity was confirmed by DMNS collections manager Andrew Doll and curator Rebecca Jacobs through a distinctive horn gouge visible in historical photographs.
  • The bison has been safely returned to the DMNS Avenir Collections Center, where it is now housed alongside its four 'sibling' mounts, with potential for future public display.
