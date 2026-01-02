Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Missing 4-year-old’s body found after disappearing on New Year’s Eve

(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
  • The body of 4-year-old Johnathan Everett Boley, known as John John, was discovered on Friday afternoon, two days after he went missing on New Year's Eve in Jasper, Alabama.
  • Johnathan's dog, a black Labrador retriever named Buck, was found alive near his body, approximately two miles from their home.
  • Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith confirmed the tragic news, stating the community is 'devastated' and describing Johnathan as an 'adventurous boy' who loved the outdoors.
  • During the search for Johnathan, investigators found evidence of explosive devices on the family's property, leading to the father's arrest on separate charges.
  • Johnathan's father, Jameson Kyle Boley, faces charges including chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, which authorities stated were unrelated to his son's disappearance.
