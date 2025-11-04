Missing man sent final text to friends right before vanishing
- Hundreds of residents in Oregon have joined the search for Devon Dobek, an experienced 51-year-old hunter who vanished in Mount Hood National Forest Friday.
- Dobek messaged friends on Oct. 31 saying he was returning home after getting a deer but was reported missing that evening after failing to return.
- His car was found off Oregon Highway 224, but there was no sign of him or his deer, and search teams heard gunshots presumed to be from him.
- The extensive search involves ATVs, drones, K-9 units, and Oregon Army National Guard helicopters, with efforts hampered by brutal weather, difficult terrain, and poor mobile signal.
- Friends and family expressed faith in Dobek's wilderness experience to aid his survival, while the community has rallied with a prayer vigil.