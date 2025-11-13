Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Missing miner’s body found 6 days after he got trapped in flooded mine

John Raby
The Rolling Thunder coal mine near Swiss, in Nicholas County, West Virginia, is seen in this aerial photo on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
The Rolling Thunder coal mine near Swiss, in Nicholas County, West Virginia, is seen in this aerial photo on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 (Sean McCallister/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
  • The body of a missing coal miner has been found six days after he got trapped in a flooded mine in southern West Virginia.
  • Steven Lipscomb was found early Thursday by a two-man crew who finally managed to enter the Rolling Thunder Mine, Governor Patrick Morrisey said.
  • A desperate search was underway after the mine flooded Saturday when an old wall was compromised, leading to miners hitting an unexpected pocket of water approximately three-quarters of a mile underground.
  • Lipscomb was stuck about 3,600 feet below ground in complete darkness and rescuers struggled to reach him despite pumping water at a rate of 6,000 gallons per minute, drilling holes, and deploying dive teams to search for potential air pockets.
  • This incident marks the third fatality at an Alpha facility in West Virginia this year, with the United Mine Workers union sending experts to the non-union mine.
