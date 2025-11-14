Amelia Bullmore throws her supports behind The Independent’s SafeCall campaign
- Actor Amelia Bullmore has voiced her support for The Independent's SafeCall campaign.
- The Independent, in partnership with Missing People, launched SafeCall to help reunite missing children with their families.
- SafeCall is a new service, co-designed by young people, providing support and safety for children in crisis.
- Bullmore highlighted that 70,000 young people run away annually, often encountering further harm.
- The campaign seeks to raise £165,000 to establish this free service, with Missing People offering confidential help on 116 000.