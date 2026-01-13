Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Missing 12-year-old boy found alive seven days after disappearing

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has described Ryan Davis’ disappearance as “suspicious”
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has described Ryan Davis’ disappearance as “suspicious” (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
  • Missing 12-year-old Ryan Davis was found alive in Oklahoma a week after his disappearance, confirmed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
  • Davis, who vanished on January 2, was located by the United Cajun Navy, with officials expressing relief at his safe return.
  • His mother, Kimberly Cole, 33, and stepfather, George Cole, 43, were arrested on January 7, facing charges including child abuse and child sexual abuse.
  • The OSBI had described Davis's disappearance as “suspicious” and stated that the Coles' home was “not safe” for him.
  • Authorities confirmed that Davis would not be returning to live with his parents, with Chickasha Chief Goebel Music emphasising the need for his medical and emotional care.

