Thousands of candy packages recalled for undeclared allergens

  • Thousands of M&M's products are being recalled across 20 U.S. states due to missing allergen warnings for milk, soy and peanuts.
  • Over 6,000 units were repackaged by Beacon Promotions Inc. without the necessary advisories, prompting the recall.
  • The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) classified this as a Class II recall, indicating potential temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences for allergic individuals.
  • The candies are safe for consumption by those without allergies; the recall specifically targets consumers sensitive to milk, soy or peanuts.
  • Affected products include M&M's Peanut candies with a “Make Your Mark” label and specific lot codes, distributed under various promotional brands.
