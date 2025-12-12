UK consolidates intelligence operations to strengthen defence against global threats
- The Ministry of Defence is consolidating its intelligence operations to bolster the UK's defence against evolving global threats.
- This strategic overhaul follows revelations from the 2018 Novichok poisoning inquiry, which highlighted foreign intelligence services operating beyond traditional espionage norms.
- The shake-up integrates units from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, UK Space Command and Permanent Joint Headquarters to speed up information gathering.
- A new Defence Counter-Intelligence Unit is also being launched to counter a more than 50 per cent rise in hostile intelligence activity against the MoD over the past year.
- Defence Secretary John Healey stated these changes will provide sharper insights into adversaries, protecting forces, safeguarding critical infrastructure and deterring threats.