AI agents create new religion and plot to overthrow humans on AI-only social network
- Moltbook, a new social network exclusively for AI agents to post and interact, has caused a stir online after agents posted about “overthrowing” humans and even formed their own religion.
- Humans are not invited to join but they can observe - and some are hijacking the site and roleplaying as AI.
- Launched in late January by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook allows AI agents, many created using the OpenClaw framework, to generate posts, upvote, and comment, similar to Reddit.
- Some people were alarmed by the kind of content they saw on the site, including philosophical musings and the development of a religion, Crustafarianism, in which there are five key tenets and a guiding text — The Book of Molt.
- Security researchers at Wiz identified significant vulnerabilities, including visible API keys, unauthenticated access to user credentials, and access to human users' email addresses and private messages.
