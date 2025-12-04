Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arkansas mom arrested for staging kidnapping of her disabled daughter

Tammi Hamby reportedly recruited three friends to help carry out the staged kidnapping
  • An Arkansas mother, Tammi Hamby, 59, was arrested for allegedly staging her developmentally delayed daughter's kidnapping to deter her from an online predator.
  • Hamby reportedly recruited three friends to help carry out the ruse, aiming to show her 22-year-old daughter "what real danger looks like" after she was messaging someone posing as country star Luke Bryan.
  • Deputies found the daughter tied to a tree in a field with zip-tied wrists, reportedly "in fear for her life" and clutching a teddy bear.
  • The father, Dr. Jeffrey Hamby, defended the intent, stating the family was desperate as their daughter, with the mentality of an 11-year-old, was sending money to the online imposter.
  • Tammi Hamby faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, with her daughter now placed in state protective custody.
