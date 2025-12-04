Arkansas mom arrested for staging kidnapping of her disabled daughter
- An Arkansas mother, Tammi Hamby, 59, was arrested for allegedly staging her developmentally delayed daughter's kidnapping to deter her from an online predator.
- Hamby reportedly recruited three friends to help carry out the ruse, aiming to show her 22-year-old daughter "what real danger looks like" after she was messaging someone posing as country star Luke Bryan.
- Deputies found the daughter tied to a tree in a field with zip-tied wrists, reportedly "in fear for her life" and clutching a teddy bear.
- The father, Dr. Jeffrey Hamby, defended the intent, stating the family was desperate as their daughter, with the mentality of an 11-year-old, was sending money to the online imposter.
- Tammi Hamby faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, with her daughter now placed in state protective custody.