11-year-old cheerleader and mom found dead in hotel room at dance competition
- A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were discovered dead in a Las Vegas hotel room in an apparent murder-suicide.
- Tawnia McGeehan is believed to have shot her daughter, Addi Smith, before turning the gun on herself, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
- The pair were visiting Las Vegas for a cheerleading competition, and friends raised the alarm when they failed to attend a team meeting.
- Police found a note at the crime scene, but its contents have not been disclosed, and the motive for the incident remains unknown.
- Addi's cheerleading team, Utah Xtreme Cheer, confirmed her death, expressing profound sadness and asking for privacy for the family.
