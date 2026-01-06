Americans have billions of dollars in giftcards going unused
- An estimated $23 billion worth of gift cards remain unused in the U.S., or an average of $244 per person.
- National Use Your Gift Card Day, an annual financial awareness campaign, takes place on January 18 to encourage consumers to redeem these cards.
- Tracy Tilson, the campaign's founder, urges people to locate and spend their unused gift cards to avoid leaving “free money” behind.
- The campaign suggests a simple three-step process for consumers: find the card, use it, and enjoy the purchase.
- Unwanted gift card balances can be donated to non-profit organisations, and retailers are encouraged to partner with charities for redemptions.