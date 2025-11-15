Major incident declared in south Wales after widespread flooding
- Storm Claudia has caused widespread flooding and strong winds across parts of south Wales and the West Midlands.
- A major incident was declared in Monmouth, south Wales, early on Saturday morning due to significant flooding, prompting emergency services to carry out rescues and evacuations.
- The Environment Agency has issued 86 flood warnings and 194 flood alerts, with some areas facing fast-flowing and deep floodwater posing a "danger to life".
- Strong winds from the storm led to over 50 trees falling in Staffordshire and trees uprooting onto homes in Manchester.
- The public are being urged to avoid the Monmouth area entirely due to challenging conditions, including fast-moving water and blocked roads, to allow emergency services clear access.