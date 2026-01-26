Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morale among ICE agents plummeting amid long hours and public hatred

White House claims ICE protests are 'cover up for Minneapolis fraud'
  • Morale is plummeting among federal immigration officers, including those from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), due to aggressive anti-immigration operations.
  • Officers, while supporting the goal of deporting undocumented migrants, are disillusioned with leadership's tactics, which include long hours, ambitious arrest quotas, and public hatred.
  • Discontent intensified following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by a federal agent in Minneapolis, with officials criticising the '500-pound gorilla' tactics causing chaos and costing lives.
  • Senior officials in the Trump administration faced criticism for blaming Pretti and for narratives that were later contradicted by video evidence, leading to a loss of trust among agents.
  • Many officers express extreme frustration with the methods and messaging surrounding the operations, despite supporting the broader mass deportation agenda.
