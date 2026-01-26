Morale among ICE agents plummeting amid long hours and public hatred
- Morale is plummeting among federal immigration officers, including those from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), due to aggressive anti-immigration operations.
- Officers, while supporting the goal of deporting undocumented migrants, are disillusioned with leadership's tactics, which include long hours, ambitious arrest quotas, and public hatred.
- Discontent intensified following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by a federal agent in Minneapolis, with officials criticising the '500-pound gorilla' tactics causing chaos and costing lives.
- Senior officials in the Trump administration faced criticism for blaming Pretti and for narratives that were later contradicted by video evidence, leading to a loss of trust among agents.
- Many officers express extreme frustration with the methods and messaging surrounding the operations, despite supporting the broader mass deportation agenda.