Russia intercepts drones heading towards Moscow
- Russian air defences intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and surrounding regions on Monday.
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported eight drones were shot down, with the Russian Defence Ministry claiming ten downed across Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk regions.
- These drone attacks followed a Ukrainian strike on Sunday against the Shatura Power Station, located 120 km east of Moscow.
- The Shatura Power Station assault cut off heating for thousands of residents in a town of 33,000, where temperatures were near freezing.
- Authorities responded by activating backup power and deploying mobile heating systems to mitigate the impact of the infrastructure damage.