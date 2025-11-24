Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russia intercepts drones heading towards Moscow

US has power to make Russia serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says
  • Russian air defences intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and surrounding regions on Monday.
  • Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported eight drones were shot down, with the Russian Defence Ministry claiming ten downed across Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk regions.
  • These drone attacks followed a Ukrainian strike on Sunday against the Shatura Power Station, located 120 km east of Moscow.
  • The Shatura Power Station assault cut off heating for thousands of residents in a town of 33,000, where temperatures were near freezing.
  • Authorities responded by activating backup power and deploying mobile heating systems to mitigate the impact of the infrastructure damage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in