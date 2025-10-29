Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record-breaking discovery of 99-million-year-old fossil

Larva of new species
Larva of new species (Gondwana Research (2026))
  • The world's oldest known mosquito larva, dating back 99 million years to the Cretaceous era, has been discovered preserved in amber from Myanmar.
  • Named Cretosabethes primaevus, this fossil is the first mosquito larva found in amber from this period, offering new insights into insect evolution.
  • Unlike previously found mosquito fossils from the same era, this larva closely resembles modern species, suggesting that extinct and contemporary forms coexisted.
  • Scientists described its preservation as a "rare stroke of luck," as it required tree resin to fall precisely into a small body of water to encase the aquatic larva.
  • The discovery indicates that mosquitoes had already diversified by the Jurassic period, with their larval morphology remaining remarkably consistent for almost 100 million years.
