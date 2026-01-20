Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This is now the most prevalent cancer in the UK

Cliff Richard issues plea to King Charles after revealing prostate cancer diagnosis
  • Prostate cancer has become the most prevalent cancer across the UK, with 64,425 diagnoses in 2022, surpassing breast cancer.
  • This marks a significant 24 per cent increase in diagnoses from the previous year.
  • Prostate Cancer UK is advocating for wider screening using the prostate specific antigen (PSA) test and is conducting a major clinical trial into combined diagnostic methods.
  • The UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) advised against routine population-wide PSA screening, arguing it 'is likely to cause more harm than good', a decision criticised by several public figures.
  • The charity highlights significant disparities in diagnosis based on deprivation and region, and contends that “outdated” NHS guidelines prevent GPs from proactively engaging with high-risk men.
