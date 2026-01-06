Airline named the most reliable for second consecutive year
- Aviation analytics company Cirium released its 17th annual "On-Time Performance Review", ranking the world's most punctual airlines.
- Mexican flag carrier Aeromexico topped the global list for the second consecutive year with a 90.02 per cent punctuality rate, followed by Saudia and SAS.
- Delta Air Lines was named the most punctual in North America for the fifth year, while Iberia Express led in Europe.
- Virgin Atlantic was recognised as the "most improved" airline, achieving 83.45 per cent punctuality, a significant increase from the previous year.
- Qatar Airways received Cirium's "Platinum Award" for operational excellence, and Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport was the top large airport for on-time departures.