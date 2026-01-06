Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline named the most reliable for second consecutive year

Aeromexico planes taxi at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City
Aeromexico planes taxi at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City (AFP/Getty)
  • Aviation analytics company Cirium released its 17th annual "On-Time Performance Review", ranking the world's most punctual airlines.
  • Mexican flag carrier Aeromexico topped the global list for the second consecutive year with a 90.02 per cent punctuality rate, followed by Saudia and SAS.
  • Delta Air Lines was named the most punctual in North America for the fifth year, while Iberia Express led in Europe.
  • Virgin Atlantic was recognised as the "most improved" airline, achieving 83.45 per cent punctuality, a significant increase from the previous year.
  • Qatar Airways received Cirium's "Platinum Award" for operational excellence, and Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport was the top large airport for on-time departures.
