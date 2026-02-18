Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Middle class dominates weight-loss jab use as poorer areas miss out

  • New research indicates that women and people from middle-income backgrounds are predominantly using weight loss injections, with almost 80 per cent of private prescriptions for drugs like Mounjaro being for women.
  • An analysis of over 113,000 private prescriptions by the Health Foundation and Voy found the highest uptake among men and women aged 30 to 49.
  • The study revealed that people in the most deprived regions are around a third less likely to be receiving these jabs, despite these areas having significantly higher obesity levels.
  • People in more deprived areas also tend to start treatment at a higher body mass index (BMI), suggesting inequalities in access.
  • While NHS England has a phased rollout for Mounjaro, the vast majority of patients currently pay for these medications privately.
