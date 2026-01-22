At least two dead in New Zealand after landslide tears through house and campsite
- At least two people have died following landslides that struck a house and a campground in New Zealand.
- Emergency crews are currently engaged in rescue operations, attempting to free others believed to be trapped under rubble.
- The first landslide occurred at approximately 4.50am, hitting a house in the Welcome Bay community on New Zealand's North Island.
- Two individuals managed to escape the Welcome Bay house, but the bodies of two others who were trapped inside were later recovered.
- A second landslide was reported later the same morning at the base of Mount Maunganui, impacting the Beachside Holiday Park.