Huge volcano eruption covers villages in ash as nearly 200 people are rescued

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts, triggering hot ash flows and evacuation
  • Indonesian authorities successfully rescued 178 people, including climbers and tourists, who were stranded after Mount Semeru, Java's highest volcano, erupted on Wednesday.
  • The rescue operation concluded on Thursday, with officials confirming the stranded group was safe at the Ranu Kumbolo camping area, located outside the main danger zone.
  • Mount Semeru unleashed searing clouds of hot ash and volcanic material, prompting scientists to raise the volcano's alert to its highest level.
  • Nearly 1,000 residents from three villages in the Lumajang district were evacuated to government shelters, though no casualties have been reported.
  • Warnings have been issued about ongoing seismic activity, suggesting further eruptions are likely, and authorities are considering expanding the danger zone.
