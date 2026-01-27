Mountain lion seen prowling in residential California neighborhood
- A mountain lion was sighted in a residential area of San Francisco on Monday morning, prompting safety warnings for residents.
- Local resident Madrey Hilton filmed the big cat near Sacramento and Gough streets before it entered Lafayette Park.
- Authorities, including Animal Care & Control San Francisco and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, searched the park.
- The mountain lion, identified as a subadult, was located early on Tuesday, though its exact whereabouts or capture status were not immediately disclosed.
- Residents were advised to remain vigilant, avoid approaching the animal, and take precautions such as picking up children and keeping dogs on leads.